Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $450.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,462,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Merus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.