Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.09, 70 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

