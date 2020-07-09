Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,622 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

