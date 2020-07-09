Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $248.25. 154,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

