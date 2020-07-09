Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 227,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,032. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

