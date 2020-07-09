Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 801.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $196,257,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.00. 3,233,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,775,240. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $260.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

