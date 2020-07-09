Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.81. 73,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

