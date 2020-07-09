Nano (NANO) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00011141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEx, RightBTC and Bitinka. Nano has a total market capitalization of $137.35 million and $9.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,252.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02596291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.81 or 0.02559459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00475965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00727530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00071331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00608565 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016136 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, HitBTC, Nanex, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, Gate.io, Bit-Z, RightBTC, CoinEx, Coindeal, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

