Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and $1.30 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.01215500 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000839 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010720 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,278,103 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.