Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is an increase from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 49.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 108,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $540,800.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,971,487 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,995.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.