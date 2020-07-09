Old Port Advisors Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $80.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,081.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,598.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,168.47. The company has a market cap of $1,504.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,069.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.