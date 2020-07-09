Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Up 5.3%

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, 150,678 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 179% from the average session volume of 54,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Orezone Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.