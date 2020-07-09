OTCMKTS:DYFSF (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

OTCMKTS:DYFSF (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.53, 6,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 67,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54.

OTCMKTS:DYFSF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:DYFSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:DYFSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.