Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,244.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.64. 61,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,346. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

