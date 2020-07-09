Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,244.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.64. 61,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,346. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
