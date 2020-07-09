PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. PBF Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 113.76%. The business had revenue of $93.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 73.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 9,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,043. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $536.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

