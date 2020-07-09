PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

PCM Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

PCM Fund stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Dividend History for PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)

Comments


