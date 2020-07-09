PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.06.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

