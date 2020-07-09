Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC began coverage on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $$8.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

