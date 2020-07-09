Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.31 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) by GBX (6.49) (($0.08)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:PHTM opened at GBX 55.60 ($0.68) on Thursday. Photo-Me International has a 12 month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.80 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of $210.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.82.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHTM. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Stephane Gibon purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,612.36). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,099 ($50.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,607,900 ($10,593,034.70).

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.