Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.
PCK stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile
