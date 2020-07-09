Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

PCK stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II alerts:

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.