PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
Shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.73.
About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund
