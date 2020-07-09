PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Get PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.