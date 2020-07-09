PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 293.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PDI opened at $24.74 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Dividend History for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit