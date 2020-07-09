PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 293.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PDI opened at $24.74 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

