PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.
Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $8.26 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.