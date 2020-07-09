PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $8.26 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

