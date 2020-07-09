PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

