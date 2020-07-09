Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

NYSE:PML opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Dividend History for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit