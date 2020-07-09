Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.