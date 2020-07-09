Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Shares Down 1.4%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, approximately 118 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, TD Securities raised Pizza Pizza Royalty to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

