Polianta Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $52,629,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $34,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after acquiring an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,179,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 299,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.79. 8,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,275. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $32,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,070 shares of company stock valued at $776,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

