Polianta Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Thor Industries by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on THO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

NYSE THO traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 395,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,212. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

