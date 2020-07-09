Polianta Ltd Acquires New Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,048,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.