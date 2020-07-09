Polianta Ltd Acquires New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares in the company, valued at $37,625,788.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,919 shares of company stock worth $9,523,322. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $88.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

