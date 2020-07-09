Polianta Ltd Acquires New Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $81,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Raymond James by 252.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 761,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

RJF traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.47. 15,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

