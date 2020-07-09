Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,400 Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CSL stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.33. 7,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,142. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.82. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
