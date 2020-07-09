Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,400 Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.33. 7,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,142. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.82. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

