Polianta Ltd Buys New Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 183.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $351.54. The company had a trading volume of 446,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,091. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $354.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

