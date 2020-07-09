Polianta Ltd Buys New Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLRN. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

XLRN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.56. 10,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,128. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.49.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 108,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

