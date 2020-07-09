Polianta Ltd Buys New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Repligen makes up 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. State Street Corp increased its position in Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,638,000 after acquiring an additional 77,505 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,710,000 after acquiring an additional 816,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 965,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at $33,287,203.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,677,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,152 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.51. 6,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 282.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

