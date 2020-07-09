Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 12,300 Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $3,087,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $7,333,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $73.33. 6,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

