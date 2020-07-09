Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 26,600 Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Eaton Vance accounts for about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. 9,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,938. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

