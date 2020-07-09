Polianta Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 600,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFPT. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $289,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock worth $3,722,552. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,373. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

