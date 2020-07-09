Polianta Ltd Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

VAW stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.73. 586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.29. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

