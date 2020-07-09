Polianta Ltd Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Polianta Ltd decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $207.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,512. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.34.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

