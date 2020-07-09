Polianta Ltd Invests $1.15 Million in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Mongodb makes up approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mongodb by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mongodb by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mongodb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mongodb by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $1,113,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $236.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,409. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

