Polianta Ltd Invests $1 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,165,911,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,020,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,386,000 after acquiring an additional 496,670 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after purchasing an additional 195,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.