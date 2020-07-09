Polianta Ltd Invests $910,000 in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Noble Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,381,197,000 after acquiring an additional 514,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after purchasing an additional 407,820 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,995,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,351. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

