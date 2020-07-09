Polianta Ltd Invests $978,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $172.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.