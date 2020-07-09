Polianta Ltd Invests $978,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $172.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit