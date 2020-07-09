Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. National-Oilwell Varco makes up about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 2,426,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,383. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

