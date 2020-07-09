Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Amedisys comprises about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amedisys by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Amedisys by 127.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 96,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 149.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

AMED traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $203.96. 3,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,866. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $118.79 and a one year high of $218.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.94. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $136,762.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

