Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apache by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Apache by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 344,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,401,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

