Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CDK Global accounts for approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 259,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.36 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

