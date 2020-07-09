Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hubbell comprises 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Hubbell stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.18. 3,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

